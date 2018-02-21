Cindy Crawford never leaves home without a Charlotte Tilbury lipstick.

The 52-year-old model has revealed the beauty products that she can't live without, admitting she'd feel awkward not taking her favourite lipstick with her when she steps out for the day.

Asked which products she couldn't leave home without, Cindy told W magazine: ''By Terry Light Expert Click light foundation brush, Josie Maran Color Stick in Spice, mascara and a Charlotte Tilbury lip colour.''

The American icon also admitted to being a fan of the Anastasia Beverly Hills Perfect Brow Pencil, a celebrity favourite loved by the likes of Kim Kardashian West and Victoria Beckham.

But the model doesn't want to keep the years of expert advice a secret.

She explained: ''I never keep good beauty secrets to myself - I love sharing what works for me with other women!''

Cindy - who is married to former model Rande Gerber, with whom she has daughter Kaia, 16, and son Presley, 18 - resides with her family in a beach-side home in Malibu.

And the brunette beauty has revealed that her most valued piece of beauty advice is to ''wear sunscreen ever day!''

Meanwhile, Cindy - who describes her off-duty style as ''beachy'' and ''boho''- also revealed that she would rather visit her friends in LA than go to a spa.

She said: ''When I go away, it's usually more about spending time with my girlfriends. If I really want to treat myself, I'd rather go to my people in LA.''