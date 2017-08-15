Cindy Crawford's appearance on the Versace fashion show in 1991 is her most memorable catwalk show.

The 51-year-old supermodel has admitted the moment she strutted down the runway for the luxury Italian brand's showcase over 25 years ago has left a lasting impression on her because her and the fellow musician ''lip synced'' to the late George Michael's 1990 hit single 'Freedom! 90'.

When asked about her most unforgettable experience in a video interview with Vogue, where the style icon was asked 73 questions, she said: ''Versace in '91, when all of us came down the runway lip syncing to George Michael's 'Freedom'.''

And the beauty muse has revealed she has also had her fair share of unusual experiences when she has been on a photoshoot.

She explained: ''One photographer expected me to get on a surfboard with a surfer while wearing high heels and a dress, and get on a surfer's shoulders and surf in and not get my hair wet.

''The best location is any beach with warm water. [But the worst is] any beach with cold water that I know they're going to make me get into.''

Cindy - who has 15-year-old daughter Kaia and 18-year-old son Presley with her husband Rande Gerber - has encouraged budding models to be prompt when they have work and to avoid being glued to their phones.

She said: ''Be on time and stay off your phone.''

The star has revealed there are some trends she cannot follow at the moment, one of which is wearing crop tops.

When asked what garment she could never wear, the brunette beauty said: ''A crop top.''

The star feels more comfortable sporting a white top and jeans on a daily basis as she has described her style as ''California casual''.

She said: ''[My style] is California casual.

''Jeans and a white shirt.''