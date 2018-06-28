Cindy Crawford relies on her daughter for help when using Instagram.

The 52-year-old supermodel has no fears about walking down the runway in front of a packed crowd, but she's so anxious about using social media that she turns to her 16-year-old daughter Kaia Gerber for a little bit of guidance.

In an interview with Byrdie, Cindy said: ''I definitely ask [her] opinion on [Instagram] photos sometimes. Like is this good or not? But I remember in the beginning both my kids were like, 'Mom, you use way too many hashtags - lose the hashtags.''

Cindy - who also has son Presley Gerber, 18, with husband Rande Gerber - admitted that her lack of social media knowledge could be a result of her age.

By contrast, Kaia - who is following in her mother's footsteps in the modelling industry - understands all of Instagram's intricacies.

The brunette beauty confessed: ''That was the one time where I really felt criticised by them, but it's funny because we realise we're speaking to a different audience.

''Some of Kaia's captions, I'm like what does that even mean? She goes, 'Oh, Mom, forget it.' Like I don't even understand her captions half the time, but meanwhile, she has more followers than me so she must be doing something right.''

Meanwhile, Kaia - who first hit the runway in Calvin Klein's show at New York Fashion Week in 2017 - previously revealed her world-famous mother has been offering her some great advice about the modelling industry.

Kaia explained Cindy told her to not ''do anything you don't want to do and follow your instincts''.

She added: ''I admire how down to earth my mom is ... everyone would ask me what's it like to have Cindy Crawford as your mom, but Cindy Crawford (the supermodel) wasn't my mom - she did a really good job of separating her work and home life.''