Cindy Crawford felt ''20 years just dissolved'' when she walked in the Versace catwalk show last month.

The 51-year-old supermodel graced the runway for the Italian brand's Spring/Summer 2018 collection on September 22, which marked 20 years since the murder of Donatella Versace's brother Gianni Versace in 1997, and Cindy has admitted when she stepped foot on the runway her and fellow models were ''choked up''.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight Canada' about the star-studded show, which also saw style icons Naomi Campbell, Claudia Schiffer, Carla Bruni and Helena Christensen reunite on the platform, Cindy said: ''It was such a great tribute to Gianni. Those 20 years just dissolved and then when we walked off the runway, everyone got a bit choked up.''

The style muse also starred in the show alongside her 16-year-old daughter Kaia Gerber, who made her Fashion Week debut this year, and Cindy has admitted she is ''so proud'' of her child's success.

Speaking about her brood, Cindy - who also has 18-year-old son Presley with her husband Rande Gerber - said: ''I'm just proud of the young woman that she's becoming, just the way she handles herself. I was excited for her because this is a dream that she's had and it just happened in the nicest way possible.''

However, the fashion idol warned Kaia about a career in the fashion industry and told her it would be very ''exhausting''.

Speaking previously, Cindy said: ''I'm chaperoning her. I'm not gonna be at every show, but I hope she understands how exhausting your first show can be.

''My advice to her - and it would be the same if she was going off to college or taking a job in a clothing store - is be on time, be professional, don't be a diva, get off your phone.

''You're around these incredibly talented people, soak up information, listen, watch, keep your eyes open, be present, and enjoy it. Have fun. It's fashion.''