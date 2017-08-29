Cindy Crawford undertakes pole dancing classes to stay in shape.

The 51-year-old supermodel has admitted she attends S Factor exotic dance sessions with her friends to help her maintain her toned physique, but the fashion icon never feels ''embarrassed'' swinging around a pole because the room is ''really dark'' and she is usually with her pals.

Speaking about her fitness routine, the brunette beauty said: ''S Factor pole-dancing class in L.A. is so much fun to do with a group of friends. They keep it really dark, so it's almost impossible to feel embarrassed.''

The star has also revealed she also works out on a ''tiny trampoline'', and finds that keeping fit and feeling ''strong'' has a ''huge impact'' on her mentality.

She said: ''Just knowing I'm strong has a huge impact on my mental health.''

However, Cindy - who has 15-year-old daughter Kaia and 18-year-old son Presley with her husband Rande Gerber - has admitted she struggles to motivate herself to exercise.

She said: ''I never wake up thinking, 'Gee, I really want to work out today.' When I was modelling, I made myself do it so I could look good in a swimsuit.''

Although Cindy lives a healthy lifestyle, she has admitted she will treat herself to a piece of dark chocolate ''every night'' to satisfy her sweet tooth.

She said: ''I definitely need a piece of dark chocolate after dinner every night. If I don't have it, I could eat a hundred other things and still not be satisfied. I try to be 80 per cent good 80 per cent of the time.''

And when Cindy works out she will often use the time effectively and will carry out a hair treatment at the same time.

Speaking about her multitasking method, she explained: ''If I know I want to shampoo later in the day, I'll leave on a hair mask while I work out. The body heat from doing cardio helps it penetrate even better.''

Meanwhile, the style muse relies on dry brushing her body to help ''reinvigorate'' her skin and keep her looking young, which is followed by a thorough moisturising session.

She told InStyle magazine: ''Why bother moisturising if you don't get off the dead skin first?''