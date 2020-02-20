Cindy Crawford is reportedly ''concerned'' about her son Presley Gerber.

The 54-year-old model and her husband Rande Gerber have both become worried about the well-being of their 20-year-old son, after he recently had the word 'Misunderstood' tattooed on his face.

A source said: ''Cindy and Rande are definitely concerned about their son. They truly want to make sure he is okay.''

Cindy and her husband have not yet commented publicly on Presley's eye-catching tattoo.

However, the couple - who have been married since 1998 - are said to be ''closely watching him''.

The insider told E! News: ''He has just fallen off the beaten path. He has been in treatment before but they are pushing for something more serious.

''They want to make sure he's in a good mental state and are closely watching him.''

Kaia, 18, is also keen to help and support her brother, despite her modelling commitments taking her around the world.

The source added: ''Things have been very tense in the family.''

Meanwhile, Kaia and comedian Pete Davidson are currently ''taking a break''.

The 'Saturday Night Live' star - who was previously engaged to Ariana Grande - is said to be ''working on his mental health'' and making that a priority this year, meaning the couple have decided to take a step back from their romance.

According to an insider, Pete ''understands'' if Kaia doesn't feel like the relationship can continue while he's getting help, but he ''knows he needs to focus on his mental health''.

Another source claimed there is ''no bad blood'' between Kaia and Pete - who has been open about his mental health struggles in the past - regardless of whether they decide to call time on their romance.