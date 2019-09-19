Cindy Crawford expected her modelling career to be over by the time she was 25.

The 53-year-old supermodel always knew life on the catwalk was typically shortlived so she's astonished to still be in the spotlight, more than three decades after she first began working.

She said: ''Models used to be replaced every five years, so I assumed that at 25 I would have to go back to school. Here I am at 53! I'm representing different brands, which is appropriate, but every time I get my picture taken, to me, that's modelling.''

Cindy joked she and her fellow modelling icons, Christy Turlington, Linda Evangelista, Naomi Campbell, Claudia Schiffer and Kate Moss, were like a ''boy band'' because of how they looked when put together.

She said: ''Before Christy, Linda, Naomi, Claudia, Kate and I, models weren't well known.

''It was almost like we were a new boy band - we were all different, but we looked good together.

''Fashion was all about glamazonian shoulder pads, high heels and strong women. We didn't look like victims, we looked empowered. I really think that we felt that way, too.''

While the catwalk veteran doesn't miss the runway, she does long for life backstage.

She said: ''It was like a slumber party. We were all tired and a little bit punchy, but real friendships were formed.''

Cindy and her husband Rande Gerber's kids, Presley, 20, and Kaia, 18, have both followed in their mother's footsteps and she joked she's more well known now for her association with her daughter in particular.

She laughed: ''I feel I'm most known for giving birth to Kaia now.''

Cindy finds it ''interesting'' the way the industry has evolved over the years but is unsure how modern approaches work for her and her business ventures.

She explained to Vogue.com: ''I come from a world where you shoot 100 photos and pick the very best one to show to everyone.

''Now images are put out more quickly, they are not as curated. I think that's interesting, but I'm still trying to figure out how I want it to work for my brand.''