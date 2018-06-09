Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber have sold their Mailbu mansion for $45 million.

The power couple recently slashed five million dollars off the asking price for their beach compound before unloading it this month, TMZ reports.

The 5,254 sq. ft mansion has four bedrooms and six bathrooms and is situated on three acres overlooking the Pacific ocean.

It also features a tennis court, fire pit, pool and spa.

According to Trulia, the couple bought the house - which was built in 1994 - in February 2015 and refurbished it before relisting it in 2016 for $60 million.

They later dropped the price to $50 million before selling it this year.

Meanwhile, Cindy and Rande's 16-year-old daughter Kaia Gerber has followed her mother into the modelling industry but insisted that she hasn't taken catwalk lessons from her famous mom.

She confessed: ''She's never given me a catwalk lesson, I've definitely watched her work, but we're not at home just walking down the hallways of our house together!''

And Kaia has been given advice from 52-year-old Cindy - who also has son Presley Gerber, 18, with husband Rande, 56 - on how to succeed in the modeling industry and loves how ''down to earth'' her upbringing was because her famous parents made sure to ''separate work and home life''.

She explained: ''Don't do anything you don't want to do and follow your instincts, I've seen her do that and how far it's gotten her.

''I admire how down to earth my mom is ... everyone would ask me what's it like to have Cindy Crawford as your mom, but Cindy Crawford (the supermodel) wasn't my mom - she did a really good job of separating her work and home life.''