Nicholas Galitzine looks set to have landed the role of Prince Robert in 'Cinderella'.

The 25-year-old actor is said to have impressed bosses of the upcoming Sony musical, which will see Camila Cabello in the titular role, in several chemistry readings, according to Deadline.

Galtizine previously starred opposite Luke Perry in 2015 movie 'The Beat Beneath My Feet' and alongside Jane Seymour in 2016 drama movie 'High Strung'.

Speculation that Galtizine has won the role of Robert comes just a couple of months after it was revealed Idina Menzel was in talks to play the evil stepmother in the new 'Cinderella' film.

The 'Frozen' star looks set to portray Evelyn, who is cruel to her stepdaughter, while the Fairy Godmother will be played by 'Pose' star Billy Porter.

The film is based on an idea by James Corden, who is producing alongside Leo Pearlman under his Fulwell 73 banner. It will be written and directed by 'Pitch Perfect' producer Kay Cannon.

Idina, 48, famously voiced Queen Elsa in 'Frozen' and has also starred in Broadway shows 'Wicked' and 'Rent.' She won a 'Tony' award in 2004 for her performance in 'Wicked.'

'Havana' hitmaker Camilla's performance as Cinderella will be her first film role and she can't wait to take on the iconic role because she is a huge fan of Disney's movies about the character.

She previously said: ''I'm so excited about it. It's going to be really cool ... I'm super pumped about it. I mean I just want to be a Disney Princess so bad, more than I want anything.''

And the 22-year-old pop superstar isn't worried about stepping into Cinderella's glass slippers because she wears ''uncomfortable shoes every day''.

She said: ''Well here's the thing, I wear uncomfortable shoes every day, it might as well be a glass one and I might as well be a Disney princess.''