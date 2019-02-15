Cillian Murphy has joined BBC Radio 6 Music.

The 'Peaky Blinders' actor is ''chuffed'' to have been asked to take over Guy Garvey's Sunday afternoon slot while the Elbow frontman works on the group's new album and admitted it is an ''honour'' to be taking the reins of the show, which broadcasts from 204pm.

Cillian - who will front his first show on March 3 - said: ''As a music lover, mixtape obsessive and long-time 6 Music fan I couldn't be more chuffed to be asked to sit in for Guy on his hiatus.

''His show has been a constant companion for me and my family on Sunday afternoons for many years now, and it will be an honour to pick the tunes in that slot for a while. 6 Music is the best radio station in the world and I look forward to becoming a temporary houseguest!''

'One Day Like This' hitmaker Guy joked he's worried he won't have a job to come back to in the summer because he thinks the 'Dark Knight' actor is ''a bit too good''.

He joked: ''I am taking a couple of months off to concentrate on the final stages of Elbow's next record. Murphy is a bit too good actually, I've heard him before and he knows his onions. I obviously have to watch my back, but he's nowhere near as good looking as me so I'll win on that front.''

Station chiefs are ''delighted'' to have signed up the 42-year-old actor.

Paul Rodgers, Head of 6 Music, said: ''We're delighted Cillian will be joining 6 Music for the next few months. His music selections are always interesting and I think listeners will love hearing him on 6 Music on Sunday afternoons.''

This isn't the first time since Cillian has presented on the digital station.

In 2013, he fronted 'The Sound of Cinema' and had another one-off show in 2016, 'Cillian Murphy's 6 Music Playlist'.

Last year, he stood in for Iggy Pop for two weeks and also presented a special show over Christmas, in which he played his favourite songs from 2018 and the best of Irish musicians young and old.