Cillian Murphy ''objects'' to people ''heavily snacking'' in the cinema because he finds the noise distracting.

The 'Peaky Blinders' star witnessed a ''phenomenal effect'' in his local movie theatre when he went to watch 'A Quiet Place' with his family because the entire room was silent and the audience completely focused on the events unfolding in the horror movie which shows a family having to live in silence to survive due to the world being taken over by aliens that hunt by sound.

Speaking to SciFiNow magazine, Cillian - who stars in the sequel - said: ''The first film had a phenomenal effect on cinema goers all over the world.

''Usually people are quite blasé when going to the cinema, looking at their phones, talking, and heavily snacking - which I kind of object to - but I went with my children and it was terrifying and exhilarating and everything that you'd expect from a movie like that.''

Cillian isn't the first star to hit out at audiences eating in their seats.

Imelda Staunton recently revealed she confronts noisy eaters in the cinema.

She said: ''A bloke came in with a big packet of Doritos and I just said to him, 'What are you doing? You can't eat those. You either eat them now, before the film, or afterwards.'''

Imelda has even gone far enough to criticise the venues who sell crunchy food and use plastic cups to add to unnecessary noise.

She once asked staff: ''Why are you selling crisps? I just do not get it.''

And West End veteran Elaine Page branded eating in theatres the ''most annoying thing'' for other ticket holders.

She said: ''I can't stand theatre-goers that chomp their way through a three-course meal - they'll be eating chips and everything else during a show.

''It's the most annoying thing a theatre-goer will have to experience. We never used to do that in my day.''