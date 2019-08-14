Cicely Tyson has joined the cast of Ava DuVernay's 'Cherish the Day'.

The 94-year-old actress will play stage and screen legend Miss Luma Lee Lanston in the writer's OWN anthology series - which sees each episode span a single day as it chronicles the romance of a couple - and the showrunner couldn't be happier to have the 'How To Get Away With Murder' star on board.

Ava said: ''Last November I was honored to present Ms. Tyson with her Honorary Academy Award, so to have the opportunity to work with this force of nature who has inspired multiple generations with her talent and grace is beyond anything I can describe.

''I am over the moon that ​Ms. Tyson will bring Miss Luma Lee Langston to life in 'Cherish the Day'. Each day that she walks on set is a master class.''

The series - which will also star the likes of Xosha Roquemore and Alano Miller - is set to premiere in winter 2020.

Ava created the show and will serve as executive producer on the series as part of her recently-announced overall deal with Warner Horizon Scripted Television.

Tanya Hamilton - who will direct the first episode - and Oprah Winfrey are also executive producers.

Cicely became the first African-American woman to win the Best Lead Actress in a Drama Emmy Award for her work on 1974's 'The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman' and was also named Actress of the Year at the same ceremony.

She received a third honour for 'The Oldest Living Confederate Widow Tells All' and has racked up an additional six nominations over the years.

The 'Roots' actress was presented with the US' highest civilian award, the Presidential Medal of Freedom for her contribution to the arts and American culture in 2016 and later this year, she will be inducted into the Television Academy Hall of Fame.