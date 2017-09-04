Russell Wilson had the Seattle Art Museum shut down on Saturday night (02.09.17) so he could enjoy a date with his wife Ciara.

The loved-up couple enjoyed a memorable evening at the city's landmark after the Seattle Seahawk star organised for the venue to be shut down because he wanted to spend some quality alone time with the singer, who gave birth to their daughter Sienna in April.

Ciara gave her fans a behind-the-scenes look into their memorable date via her Instagram account, captioning one video: ''When Ya Man Shuts Down The Museum For #DateNight... Still Got My Head Spinnin (sic)''

Another photograph featured the duo cuddling on a sofa in the Sticker Furniture Room at the museum.

Alongside the snap, the 'Goodies' hitmaker wrote: ''Placed Our Dots In The Sticker Furniture Room. Incredible Experience.#DateNight #YayoiKusama (sic)''

In another of her Instagram videos, Ciara performed a catwalk-like strut through one of the exhibitions in the museum.

She wrote, in reference to the work of Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama: ''LOVE. Dot. Dot. Dot #YayoiKusama (sic)''

Meanwhile, Ciara previously hailed her husband's supportive attitude, especially while she was pregnant with Sienna.

The 31-year-old beauty felt ''blessed'' to have such a strong support network, including her sports star husband, around her while she was carrying her daughter.

Ciara - who also has three-year-old son Future Jr from her previous relationship with rapper Future - shared: ''I'm very blessed with having the best support system that I could ever ask for or every dream of.

''My husband is pretty awesome ... You see Russell playing on the field; he's that same person at home. I think even cooler! He's an awesome support system to me and best friend so that makes a world of difference.''