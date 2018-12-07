Ciara would love to add to her brood one day, but also has a lot of ''business goals'' she'd like to achieve.
The 33-year-old singer - who has Future, four, with her ex-partner, and Sienna, 19 months, with her husband Russell Wilson - would love to add to her family one day but also has a lot of ''business goals'' she'd like to achieve.
She said: ''It'd be really cool to do tours with stadiums. And there's a lot of business goals that I want to accomplish ... hopefully there will be more kids, for sure. Well, you know, I got time! I'm a woman of ambition on a mission, so when the timing is right, of course!''
And the 'Level Up' hitmaker feels like she is a ''better woman'' because of her husband Russell, and says that is what marriage should be about.
She added: ''Oh, absolutely. I do feel that I'm a better woman because of him. Obviously I have my own vision for myself, but my husband definitely makes me better and that's what marriage is about. You both make each other better.''
Ciara feels there has been ''a lot of growth'' for women as of late.
She told Wonderland's Winter 2018/2019 issue: ''I think we've had a lot of growth over the past few years. Women like Michelle Obama, she's fearless, her words are so powerful and she's a great example of how you can really do it all. The Janelle Monáes of the world. Serena Williams, my good friend. What I love and admire about so many women is that they are so brave in saying exactly what they feel, they're not afraid to fight.''
