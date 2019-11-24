Ciara hopes her new record will encourage fans to ''feel the true power of loving themselves''.

The 34-year-old singer's new single, 'Melanin' - which also features the likes of Lupita Nyong'o, Ester Dean, City Girls and La La - contains an inspirational message about self-love.

She told PEOPLE: ''I want my fans to feel the true power of loving themselves for who they are.

''Embracing not only your inner, but your outer self, and the uniqueness of the colour of your skin and whatever that means to someone.''

Ultimately, Ciara hopes the song will ''inspire girls all over the world''.

She said: ''This song - I will say, even for me - I felt even more empowered after listening to it and I think the ultimate goal is just to inspire girls all over the world.

''Embrace yourself for who you are. Love the uniqueness of your skin tone. Celebrate your culture. It is really a celebration of culture and what makes people unique.''

Ciara also relished the experience of working with some of her celebrity friends on the single - especially Lupita Nyong'o.

Speaking about the award-winning movie star, Ciara shared: ''My good friend Lupita Nyong'o, it's her first time dropping some bars. She's also known as 'Troublemaker,' and she caused some trouble on the track in a good way.

'''Melanin' is the first time Nyong'o has been featured on a single.

''She's also representing her culture and that's just so beautiful to hear her talk about.

''I feel like you get more insight into her perspective on life and who she is. Even with her Sulwe movement, it's so special.''