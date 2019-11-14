Ciara is set to host this year's American Music Awards.

The 'I bet' hitmaker - who performed at the event last year with Missy Elliott - has been asked by ABC bosses to front the 47th annual extravaganza on November 24 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, according to Billboard.

Not only is the 34-year-old singer used to owning the stage when she performs her killer sets around the world, but she's also no stranger to hosting big events either as she also co-hosted the Billboard Music Awards with Ludacris back in 2016.

Bosses have promised an evening of incredible music and unforgettable performances from the likes of Camila Cabello, Billie Eilish, Selena Gomez, Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Thomas Rhett and Shania Twain, as well as Kesha and Big Freedia.

The night will be a big one for Taylor Swift as not only will she perform a medley of some of her biggest hits, including 'Bad Blood', 'Shake It Off', 'Look What You Made Me Do', and 'Love Story' amongst many others, but she will also receive the Artist of the Decade award as a nod to her success over the past 10 years.

Over the past decade, the 'ME!' hitmaker has released five albums - 'Speak Now', 'Red', '1989', 'Reputation', and this year's 'Lover' - all of which have received critical and commercial success.

The superstar has also performed sold-out stadium tours, and won numerous awards for her achievements, including more AMA wins than any other artist in the past decade.

With 23 wins to her name, she is the female artist with the most AMA gongs to her name in the history of the ceremony, and is nominated for a further five categories at this year's star-studded bash.

Mark Bracco, executive vice president, Programming & Development, Dick Clark Productions, said: ''Taylor's impact on music this decade is undeniable and her performances on the American Music Awards have been truly spectacular. We're thrilled to honour her as our Artist of the Decade and can't wait for her to blow everyone away with an epic, career-spanning performance unlike any other!''