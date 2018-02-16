Ciara and Russell Wilson have shared the first pictures of their baby daughter.

The couple welcomed Sienna Princess together 10 months ago but have only just revealed the first picture of her to their fans, via their new app TraceMe.

Russell, 29, shot the beautiful pictures of his wife and daughter and Ciara, 32, explained all about the new app in a message to their followers.

She wrote: ''I'm so excited to be opening up my world to you on TraceMe. You guys know that I tend to be private with a lot of things, but with TraceMe I can have a genuine, unfiltered connection with you all.

''My motivation for this was to give back for all of your support throughout the years. We now have a special place where you can get to know more about me, and see all the fun things that go on with my music, my family, my fashion and so much more.''

She also posted the picture on her Instagram account and wrote: ''She's The Sweetest Angel! Read my letter to Sienna and see more photos of Baby SiSi and I Shot By Daddy on my TraceMe App.''

Proud dad Russell also urged fans to check out the pictures he took of their daughter.

He wrote on his Instagram account: ''You guys have got to see the video of our photoshoot, #teardropper hearing @Ciara read her Letter to Sienna. My two girls!!! My 1st Professional Photoshoot! Photography is a passion. Download @TraceMe App to watch.''

Ciara and Russell tied the knot in England in 2016.

The singer also has son Future Zahir Wilburn, three, with her former fiancé, rapper Future.