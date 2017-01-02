Ciara has shared a picture of her growing baby bump.

The 31-year-old singer is expecting her first child with American football star Russell Wilson, and has taken to Instagram to share a photo of herself featuring her growing belly.

The selfie - taken as the star watched her husband, who is a quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks, play in a football match - was captioned: ''1st Selfie Of The #NewYear #GoHawks (sic)''

The news comes after the 'Dance Like We're Making Love' hitmaker - who already has son Future, two, with ex-fiance Future - revealed she knows whether she's expecting a boy or a girl, but she doesn't want to tell anyone.

She said: ''I do know [if it's a boy or a girl]. I'm not telling, not yet, but I'm very excited.''

Asked if they've chosen a name, she added: ''We've already done that actually.''

And the 'Goodies' singer and Russell, 27, aren't the only ones excited about the new addition to their family as little Future ''can't wait'' to be a big brother.

She said: ''He rubs my belly and he says, 'Hi baby. I love you, baby,' ... and then he puts my shirt down and says, 'Bye, bye baby.' So, that's his own thing.

''He sees a baby walking, smaller than him and walking -- it doesn't matter, it's a baby. So, he goes, 'baby' and he looks at me and he goes, 'Mama, baby' - and he tries to pull my sweatshirt up.''

And Ciara - who suffered with nausea in the early stages of her pregnancy - is thankful to be feeling ''really good'' now.

She said previously: ''I'm feeling really good, the first few months were a bit tough for me.

''Well, not tough, but a bit more like, I didn't throw up last time and this time I haven't thrown up but I've had that in between feeling where I don't wanna throw up, I can't throw up but I'm not normal and that's even more torture.

''I'm like can we find the rhythm here? What do I eat, what do I drink?

''I'm now in that place where I'm not feeling that feeling and I'm not that tired so it's good.''