Ciara has shared a picture of her growing baby bump as her ''first selfie'' of the new year.
Ciara has shared a picture of her growing baby bump.
The 31-year-old singer is expecting her first child with American football star Russell Wilson, and has taken to Instagram to share a photo of herself featuring her growing belly.
The selfie - taken as the star watched her husband, who is a quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks, play in a football match - was captioned: ''1st Selfie Of The #NewYear #GoHawks (sic)''
The news comes after the 'Dance Like We're Making Love' hitmaker - who already has son Future, two, with ex-fiance Future - revealed she knows whether she's expecting a boy or a girl, but she doesn't want to tell anyone.
She said: ''I do know [if it's a boy or a girl]. I'm not telling, not yet, but I'm very excited.''
Asked if they've chosen a name, she added: ''We've already done that actually.''
And the 'Goodies' singer and Russell, 27, aren't the only ones excited about the new addition to their family as little Future ''can't wait'' to be a big brother.
She said: ''He rubs my belly and he says, 'Hi baby. I love you, baby,' ... and then he puts my shirt down and says, 'Bye, bye baby.' So, that's his own thing.
''He sees a baby walking, smaller than him and walking -- it doesn't matter, it's a baby. So, he goes, 'baby' and he looks at me and he goes, 'Mama, baby' - and he tries to pull my sweatshirt up.''
And Ciara - who suffered with nausea in the early stages of her pregnancy - is thankful to be feeling ''really good'' now.
She said previously: ''I'm feeling really good, the first few months were a bit tough for me.
''Well, not tough, but a bit more like, I didn't throw up last time and this time I haven't thrown up but I've had that in between feeling where I don't wanna throw up, I can't throw up but I'm not normal and that's even more torture.
''I'm like can we find the rhythm here? What do I eat, what do I drink?
''I'm now in that place where I'm not feeling that feeling and I'm not that tired so it's good.''
The Mexican actor plays Captain Cassian Andor in the Star Wars Anthology film.
Lorde, Eminem and four other major artists who ought to be releasing new music in 2017.
Lin-Manuel Miranda's post-Hamilton career.
It was a year of dog smuggling charges, acrimonious break-ups, rock tours and blockbuster cameos for Johnny Depp in 2016.
In his early teens, the immature and irresponsible Donny Berger struck up a brief romance...