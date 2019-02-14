Ciara's favourite Valentine's Day gift is spending time with her ''greatest love''.

The 'Level Up' hitmaker says the best present she got for the annual romantic holiday is spending time with her husband Russell Wilson.

She told People magazine: ''With such busy schedules, there is nothing better than taking time on Valentine's Day to be super focused on one another. The best present is just being present with my greatest love! I also look forward to the homemade gifts from my kids.''

The 33-year-old singer previously revealed she is very ''blessed'' to have a family.

She shared: ''I'm very blessed with having the best support system that I could ever ask for or every dream of. My husband is pretty awesome ... You see Russell playing on the field; he's that same person at home. I think even cooler! He's an awesome support system to me and best friend so that makes a world of difference.''

Ciara admitted she feels ''inspired'' by her husband Russell in a sweet message last November to mark his 29th birthday.

She said in the video clip: ''I love you so much. I am so excited for this special day for you. It is your birthday, but I also hope you feel like every day is your birthday or at least it is my goal to love you that way. May this year be everything you hope for and more - everything that you work hard for and more, you work hard. And you inspire me. I am grateful for the man that you are to our house, the father that you are to our kids, the lover that you are. You inspire me to be better. You make me a better woman. I am a better woman because of you. You make me want to figure out ways to love in a way that I never knew I could but I sure want to try hard as heck to make you happy because you make me feel so good. I hope you feel all the love you make me feel on this special day. I love you. Happy Birthday. You are the best ... in the world. You are the best to me. I love you. Happy Birthday!''