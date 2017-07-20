Ciara's son has made his modelling debut.

The 31-year-old singer's three-year-old son Future Zahir Wilburn - who the musician had with her previous partner and rapper Future - has taken to social media to announce her oldest child has been cast in GAP Kids fashion campaign

Alongside an image of Future in the advert, which was shared on her Instagram account, the 'Goodies' hitmaker - who also has two-month-old daughter Sienna with her husband Russell Wilson - wrote: ''Waking up in Beijing to see my little nugget on the front page of Gap.com! (sic).''

And the brunette beauty has revealed she was overcome with emotion when she first saw her child in the commercial.

She continued: ''Holding back these happy tears! I'm so proud. Future Zahir has booked his first commercial campaign with #GapKids! I'm honestly speechless....Dreams Do Come True! #Back2School (sic).''

The 33-year-old rapper - whose full name is Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn - has praised his child on social media for doing a ''great job'' in his first commercial.

The 'Mask Off' artist - who also has children London and Prince - tweeted: ''baby future did a great job for gapkids. Super smart Super fly,u deserve it king! Love u (sic).''

Meanwhile, Ciara has revealed motherhood has ''changed [her] for the better'' as she believes being a parent has made her ''more balanced'' and ''grounded''.

Speaking previously, she said: ''Becoming a mother has really changed me for the better. Having my child has allowed me to be a bit more balanced and a bit more grounded. I know that when I make decisions I'm not only making them for myself any more, I'm making them for him, too. I think that helps me put a lot of things into perspective.''