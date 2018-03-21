Ciara thinks her fashion sense has improved since she became a mother to three-year-old son Future and 10-month-old daughter Sienna.
She told People magazine: ''I think there's something kind of cool to me not having much time. It kind of makes my fashion choices, I think better because you end up whooping things together and end up discovering something really cool ...
''Oh my gosh, getting ready, I can whoop up a fresh look in like five minutes! Because you're like, 'If I don't think about this then I really don't know what may happen.' [When my] brain is active and pumping, I'm like, 'What am I gonna wear tomorrow, what am I gonna wear tomorrow?' before I go to bed. Then I think about some pieces and I just go in the closet and go for it. It works out.''
Meanwhile, Ciara previously admitted she feels ''blessed'' to have her family.
She said: ''I'm very blessed with having the best support system that I could ever ask for or every dream of. My husband is pretty awesome... You see Russell playing on the field; he's that same person at home. I think even cooler! He's an awesome support system to me and best friend so that makes a world of difference. It is definitely eventful while traveling and doing interviews while being pregnant. But honestly, I feel the most empowered by being able to do this. I feel like Superwoman, honestly!''
