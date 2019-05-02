Ciara's family life is ''organised chaos''.

The 'Level Up' hitmaker has four-year-old son Future Zahir with former partner Future, and two-year-old daughter Sienna with her husband Russell Wilson, and has said her life has been an ''incredible journey'', although it can be hectic at time with both she and her husband being busy with their careers.

Speaking to Access, she said: ''My husband's pretty awesome and you know it's been an incredible journey. Time goes by so fast and we've been having the time of our lives. We call it organised chaos because obviously with him doing football and me doing music, the worlds are both moving fast and kinda like in two different directions, but sometimes parallel at the same time.''

And although their lives are already busy, 33-year-old Ciara recently revealed she's considering adding another baby to their family.

Asked if she's thinking of having another baby, she said: ''I do think about it and I do wanna do it again, of course at the right time.

''There's no perfect timing, but I'm having fun dancing right now with a little flat tummy. So I'm gonna enjoy this.''

Ciara shed 50lbs after giving birth to Sienna and she believes drinking ''tons of water'' was vital for her weight loss, as well as refusing to give into her cravings.

She said: ''Tons of water, water is key and honestly just listening to your body.

''I had to work on mastering that because I love food so much, and food is so good. It's so comforting and the problem is that when it's in your face you want more.

''Finding balance is really key.. That's what I've really been working on and I will tell you it's been a long time, it's hard work trying to do that...I really talk to myself, I'm not going to eat those fries right now...brownie ice cream, I hear you. Imma eat you tomorrow.''

But despite her enviable figure, Ciara has also embraced her flaws.

She said: ''Even something as real as having stretch marks on my back on both sides, I look at these babies and it's all worth it. This is beautiful.''