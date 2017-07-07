Ciara surprised her husband with a sweet message in the sky to mark their first anniversary.

The 'Dance Like We're Makin' Love' hitmaker is currently on holiday with her husband Russell Wilson and kids Future Jr., three, and Sienna, two months, and wanted to mark the couple's first year of wedded bliss with something neither of them would ever forget.

Uploading videos and pictures of the couple and the kids watching the banner cross the sky, she wrote on Instagram: ''Happy 1 Year Anniversary @DangeRussWilson! 1 Year Down... #ForeverTogether ...

''''HAPPY 1 YEAR BABY! YAY! I [love] U!'' ... I'm Grateful to God for the Love he has given me, by putting you in my life. I have all that I need. Truly 1 of the Best years of my life. (sic)''

Meanwhile, the 31-year-old singer previously revealed she is very ''blessed'' to have a family.

She shared: ''I'm very blessed with having the best support system that I could ever ask for or every dream of.

''My husband is pretty awesome ... You see Russell playing on the field; he's that same person at home. I think even cooler! He's an awesome support system to me and best friend so that makes a world of difference.''

Ciara didn't reduce her workload whilst she was pregnant as she felt like ''superwoman'' because of all the support she was getting from her loved ones.

She added: ''It is definitely eventful while traveling and doing interviews while being pregnant. But honestly, I feel the most empowered by being able to do this. I feel like Superwoman, honestly!''