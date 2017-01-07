The Goodies singer launched a $15 million (£12.2 million) defamation lawsuit against her ex in February (16), accusing him of damaging her reputation by knowingly making false and defamatory statements online about her parenting of their two-year-old son Future Zahir.

According to editors at TMZ.com, the 31-year-old singer's lawyer Larry Stein filed legal documents withdrawing the claim in October (16) and documents have now been filed to officially dismiss it with prejudice, which will prevent her from re-filing the suit.

In October, the gossip site reported that the reason Ciara had withdrawn the defamation suit is because she is earning more now than when Future made the alleged remarks and, in U.S. law, a plaintiff must show they have suffered financial damage in order to win a defamation suit

Editors at the website had reported she was still suing her ex on the grounds of 'false light', a legal term referring to a person's right not to have their reputation wrongly portrayed in public. Proving a false light suit would not require Ciara to show she had been financially harmed by Future's alleged comments. However, it is unclear if she is still moving forward with that suit.

Future had initially filed a countersuit contesting Ciara's accusations, but he dropped the action in June (16). In October, a judge dismissed an additional libel claim from the musician, alleging Future had made "controlling, dishonest, malicious, unreasonable, evil, (and) conniving" comments on Twitter.

Ciara, who married American football star Russell Wilson last year (16), broke off her engagement to the rapper, 33, real name Nayvadius Wilburn, in August, 2014, three months after the birth of their son.