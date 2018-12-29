Ciara thinks music is able to ''cure what medicine can't''.

The 33-year-old singer has revealed she considers music to be one of the most powerful forces on Earth, saying it can serve as a form of ''support and for healing''.

She shared: ''I always say there are three Ms that are the most powerful forces on earth: music, money and medicine.

''Music is the most powerful of those three. Music can cure what medicine can't. People that may be suffering from illnesses or having a battle in their lives go to music for support and for healing.

''Money can come and go, but music is everlasting.

''It's just one of the most powerful forces, and it's beautiful to use it to have an impact on people's lives. That's what it's really about for me.''

As a result, Ciara has made a conscious effort to make her new music as inspiring as possible.

The 'Level Up' hitmaker told Billboard: ''I'll be honest, I feel more passionate now about making sure there's always some of that in my music.

''I would say, 'Why am I chosen, out of all of these billions of girls in the world, to do this?' And I feel like that's for a reason.

''So when I have a chance to share my life story or things that inspire me, I'm always going to do that. I hope I can inspire people to level up and be their best selves and do that by taking them on a journey with me.''