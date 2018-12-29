Ciara feels as though she's living her ''dream''.

The 33-year-old singer - who has kids Future, four, and 20-month-old Sienna - has recently returned to the music scene with her new single 'Level Up' and despite the pressures of motherhood, Ciara is still enjoying her career as much as she ever has.

She shared: ''In the past two or three years, a lot of things happened in my life, and I have to say, it's a blessing to wake up every day knowing I'm living my dream.

''Music is a great part of who I am. So to be able to keep living my dream, and for my fans to continuously support and love what I'm doing, it's very rewarding, and it's honestly very inspiring for me as well.

''To feel all the love that my fans have given me this year has been incredible.''

Ciara performed at the American Music Awards earlier this year, and she's admitted to relishing the experience.

She told Billboard: ''That was very special, because it had been a long time since I had performed on that stage. I had so many emotions that night.

''As soon as they said my name and Missy [Elliott's] name and the stage screen in front of us went up and I saw everyone get on their feet, I was just taken aback. I felt really proud, and it was definitely a celebratory moment for me that evening, just because it had been so long. And to feel that love - I was ready to get on stage again [after], you know?''