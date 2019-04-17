Ciara is ''so proud'' of her husband Russell Wilson after he was named the highest paid player in the NFL.

The 'Level Up' hitmaker has posted a sweet tribute to her husband, praising him as the most ''hardest working man she knows''.

She wrote on Instagram: ''I watch you put everything on the line every Sunday in pure amazement. Your dedication, consistency, and commitment to the game never wavers. You're always the first person in, and the last person out. You're 1 of 1. The hardest working man I know! So proud of you baby! Giving God All the praise. #GoHawks (sic)''

Ciara previously admitted she feels ''inspired'' by her husband Russell.

Marking his birthday, she said: ''I love you so much. I am so excited for this special day for you. It is your birthday, but I also hope you feel like every day is your birthday or at least it is my goal to love you that way. May this year be everything you hope for and more - everything that you work hard for and more, you work hard. And you inspire me. I am grateful for the man that you are to our house, the father that you are to our kids, the lover that you are. You inspire me to be better. You make me a better woman. I am a better woman because of you. You make me want to figure out ways to love in a way that I never knew I could but I sure want to try hard as heck to make you happy because you make me feel so good. I hope you feel all the love you make me feel on this special day. I love you. Happy Birthday. You are the best ... in the world. You are the best to me. I love you. Happy Birthday!''