Ciara has been accepted into Harvard University's Business School.

The 'Goodies' hitmaker - who has five-year-old son Future Zahir with her former partner Future and two-year-old daughter Sienna with husband Russell Wilson - has revealed she is set to join the prestigious college and called it ''a lifetime opportunity'' to be given a place on their Business of Entertainment, Media and Sports programme.

Alongside a picture of her posing in a sweater with H on it, Ciara announced on Instagram: ''I always dreamt of going to college, but by God's grace, my music career took me on a path that I'm so thankful for.

''This week I got accepted into Harvard! Words cannot describe my excitement!

''Thank you @anitaelberse for a once in in a lifetime opportunity to attend @Harvard BEMS. #WhyNotHER (sic)''

Harvard states that the course will ''examine best practices and winning strategies in the worlds of film, television, publishing, music, and sports.''

As for the sport element of her diploma, Ciara's other half is a quarterback in the Seattle Seahawks.

It's no surprise that the 33-year-old singer has opted for the course as she launched her own company Beauty Marks Entertainment earlier this year, which not only acts as a record label for the R&B star, but encompasses her other passions for ''film, fashion, technology and philanthropy''.

The ''about'' section on the business' website reads that it is ''a company at the vanguard of the fast-changing music industry.

''With a business model built on fully supporting the artist, the female-led enterprise places Ciara at the forefront of forward-thinking entertainers taking an entrepreneurial approach to their careers.

''BME also fulfils all the functions of a record label and provides an outlet for Ciara to achieve her many far-ranging ambitions.

''To that end, the company positions music at the intersection of Ciara's other passions: film, fashion, technology and philanthropy.''

Ciara - who released her seventh studio album 'Beauty Marks' on May 10 - follows in the footsteps of the likes of Natalie Portman, Matt Damon and Barack and Michelle Obama, who have all attended the world famous establishment.