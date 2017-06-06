Ciara has lost 20 pounds since giving birth to her daughter.

The 'Love Sex Magic' hitmaker put on 60 pounds when she was pregnant with her and husband Russell Wilson's daughter Sienna and has revealed she has already ditched a third in just a month.

Captioning a photograph of her scales reading 178.6lbs, she wrote: ''I said I wasn't going to gain 60lbs Carrying Sienna, and... I did exactly that!! ... 4 weeks after her birth I lost 20 lbs. This Weeks Goal is 10lbs. I was 183 yesterday. #BounceBack #LevelUp (sic)''

And the 31-year-old singer - who also has three-year-old son Future from a previous relationship - announced Sienna's arrival on social media just over a month ago.

She wrote: ''Dear Sienna Princess Wilson, No matter how big the wave, we will always be your calm in the storm. We Love You. Love, Mommy & Daddy. 7:03 pm 7 lbs 13 oz. 4.28.2017 (sic).''

The couple tied the knot in Liverpool, England in July 2016 and Ciara previously explained why they decided to wait to have sex until they were married.

She shared at the time: ''I really believe that when you focus on a friendship, you have the opportunity to build a strong foundation for a relationship - and once you know you're really great friends and you're what we call 'equally yoked,' where you share the same values or the same outlook on life, it kind of sets the tone. Knowing that you'll always have the friendship and that you can always go back to it is very important, and very powerful.

''I have to give credit to my husband for sharing those views. It's awesome how it all worked out. We women think with our hearts and with our minds. When we see a guy, we envision what he's like and whether this could be something special. Guys see us from an exterior point of view -- that's something I learned along the way as a woman.... You shouldn't feel like you have to give your body away to get someone to like you.''