Ciara's American Music Awards performance got the seal of approval from her children.

The 34-year-old singer hosted the ceremony on Sunday (24.11.19) night and rather than kick off proceedings with an opening monologue, she teamed up with La La Anthony for a performance of 'Melanin', during which she reworked some of the words to acknowledge the stars in the audience.

And afterwards, she was only interested in the responses of Future, five, and Sienna, two.

She said: ''As a performer, CEO, wife and mom, Future, how did I do?''

Her son, who she had with former fiance Future, said from the audience at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theatre: ''Good.''

And Sienna - whose dad is Ciara's husband Russell Wilson - gave her mother two thumbs up as she shouted: ''Good!''.

Ciara replied: ''Awww, thank you so much my babies. I'm here to tell you that women can do it all.''

Ahead of the show, the 'Goodies' hitmaker admitted she's always excited when her kids get to see her in action.

She told E! News: ''My babies will be here! They will be in the audience watching actually.

''I'm excited and I always love that.''

The 'Body Party' singer previously admitted she always plays her new music to her kids first as they have an instinct for what will be a hit.

She said: ''They're like my little A&Rs. They let me know if something is right or if it's not. And they are like 10 for 10 with their reaction. The way you kind of know, the songs have to have the ABC element. So when they hear a song, and they can sing it back within the next few hours or right after hearing it, you know you're onto something right. And that's how they were with songs like 'Level Up.'''