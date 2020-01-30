Ciara is expecting her third child.

The 34-year-old singer already has five-year-old son Future Zahir - whom she has with rapper Future - and two-year-old daughter Sienna with her husband Russell Wilson, and she's now set to become a mother for the third time, as she and Russell are expecting their second child together.

The proud parents announced the news on Instagram, with a photo of Ciara in a bikini, showing off her bare baby bump.

Ciara wrote alongside the snap: ''Number 3. [photo by]: @DangeRussWilson (sic)''

Whilst Russell shared a similar image, and captioned it: ''Number 3. @Ciara (sic)''

The couple are currently vacationing in Turks and Caicos with their children, which is where the pregnancy reveal images were taken.

The happy news comes after the 'Like A Boy' hitmaker recently spoke about the possibility of having more children, as she said ''looks forward'' to bringing more ''sweet little angels'' into the world.

She said in July 2019: ''I love being a mom. It is by far the coolest job in life, and I do look forward to having more of those sweet little angels. And it'll happen at the perfect time. I'm enjoying dancing with my flat belly right now.''

Ciara and Russell, 31, celebrated their third wedding anniversary over the summer after tying the knot in England in July 2016, and said ''communication'' is the key to a lasting romance.

American football quarterback Russell said: ''I think the most important thing is, first of all, just loving one another, you know? For love, you'll do anything and you take care of one another. And also communication.

''There's always a lot of highs, and there are lows, and everything else, but communication is everything. And I think when you're able to do that and take care of your kids, it's a lot of fun.''