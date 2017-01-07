Ciara has dropped her defamation lawsuit against Future.

Last year the 31-year-old singer sued her former fiancé - the father of her two-year-old son Future Jr - for $15 million for defamation, accusing him of libel and slander after he lashed out at her on Twitter but Ciara has now decided to drop the case.

She has filed documents at the Superior Court in Fulton County, Georgie, to dissolve the case ''with prejudice'', meaning she cannot refile it, TMZ reports.

Although the pair are not believed to have worked out a financial settlement, the website reports it is likely that they have come to a custody arrangement for their son and want to move on amicably.

In her previous documents, Ciara claimed the angry messages Future wrote about her on social media damaged her ''positive reputation'' and portrayed her as ''controlling, dishonest, malicious, unreasonable, evil, and conniving''.

She also claimed his disparaging comments ''scared away an international cosmetics company she thinks would have paid her $500,000''.

Future - whose real name is Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn -previously took to Twitter to launch a furious rant against Ciara, claiming that she was denying him access to their son.

He wrote: ''This bitch got control problems... I gotta go through lawyers to see babyfuture...the f**kery for 15k a month. (sic).''

After claiming that he pays $15,000 in child support every month, Future went on to insist that he just wants to see his son and has run out of patience.

He said: ''I jus want babyfuture that's all. I been silent for a year & a half..I ran outta patience

''Get ready for this classic. Handling my business staying focus making music surrounded by real love & family (sic).''

However, Ciara was said to believe Future - who has four children with four different women - slammed her in order to get publicity and was just annoyed that she has moved on with Russell Wilson, 28, who she married last year.

A source previously said: ''Ciara has said that Future uses the situation to promote his music by staying in the press using her name.

''He is jealous she has moved on and is happy. He is unable to move on and co-parent in a healthy way. Future has told her he hopes she fails in everything she does and that's just being evil.''