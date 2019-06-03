Ciara decided to leave Future because she felt like she was wasting time being with him when she wasn't happy.
Ciara decided to leave her fiancé Future while she was on the elliptical machine.
The 'I Bet' hitmaker called time on her relationship with the 35-year-old rapper in 2014 - just three months after she gave birth to their son Future Jr. - because she realised she wasn't happy and didn't want to waste anymore time with him.
Speaking on Jada Pinkett Smith's Facebook's 'Red Table Talk', the 33-year-old singer said: ''I remember one time I was working out on the elliptical machine and I was just not sure about do I stay or what direction do I go? What's the right thing to do? It's easy to do this, but is the easy thing the right thing? If I chose not to commit I was going to fall apart. The one thing I will say is, I'm really afraid of losing myself. And I think if you sit in situations that are unhealthy or you let them linger too long you start to lose yourself. I don't like crying all the time. I don't like being sad. So I'm like, 'how do I get out of this? Because I like being happy.' ''
Ciara then met her now-husband Russell Wilson when her son was just 10 months old and she knew almost instantly that he was the one for her.
She explained: ''It was different. I never had that feeling in my life. It was just like, it was calm ... It's a different level of love ...
''Me and my husband look at each other and I'm a better woman because of him and he says he's a better man because of me. You need those roller-coaster rides. I believe in my journey happening in front of the world for a reason.''
Ciara and Russell got married in 2016 and have two-year-old daughter Sienna together.
