Ciara decided to leave her fiancé Future while she was on the elliptical machine.

The 'I Bet' hitmaker called time on her relationship with the 35-year-old rapper in 2014 - just three months after she gave birth to their son Future Jr. - because she realised she wasn't happy and didn't want to waste anymore time with him.

Speaking on Jada Pinkett Smith's Facebook's 'Red Table Talk', the 33-year-old singer said: ''I remember one time I was working out on the elliptical machine and I was just not sure about do I stay or what direction do I go? What's the right thing to do? It's easy to do this, but is the easy thing the right thing? If I chose not to commit I was going to fall apart. The one thing I will say is, I'm really afraid of losing myself. And I think if you sit in situations that are unhealthy or you let them linger too long you start to lose yourself. I don't like crying all the time. I don't like being sad. So I'm like, 'how do I get out of this? Because I like being happy.' ''

Ciara then met her now-husband Russell Wilson when her son was just 10 months old and she knew almost instantly that he was the one for her.

She explained: ''It was different. I never had that feeling in my life. It was just like, it was calm ... It's a different level of love ...

''Me and my husband look at each other and I'm a better woman because of him and he says he's a better man because of me. You need those roller-coaster rides. I believe in my journey happening in front of the world for a reason.''

Ciara and Russell got married in 2016 and have two-year-old daughter Sienna together.