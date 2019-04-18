Ciara hinted that she had celebratory sex with Russell Wilson the night he signed his $140 million NFL deal.

The 33-year-old songstress - who married the Seattle Seahawks quarterback in 2016 - took to Instagram on Wednesday (17.04.19) night, shortly after her spouse penned a million dollar contract, making him the highest-paid player in the league, and shared a video of them in bed before they went to ''sleep''.

However, Ciara remained coy over the couple's celebrations during an appearance of 'Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen', insisting they were simply going to bed.

Andy asked: ''Did you guys have sex after you inked the deal?''

His guest replied: ''After we did that video, we went to sleep. That video we put up, it happened right after, so that was the order of events for the night after that, so after we did that we went to sleep. But I'm not saying what happened before!''

And opening up about her husband's contract, Ciara admitted that she is ''so proud'' of her ''incredible'' spouse.

She added: ''Honestly, I'm just so proud of him. He's just incredible. But honestly, at that point, when you saw that video, we had went through a long day ... But you know, we were able to sleep very comfortably.''

Ciara - - who has four-year-old son Future with her former partner Future and 23-month-old daughter Sienna with Russell - also joked about what luxury gifts she'd like to receive now she is married to the wealthiest football star in the country.

She joked: ''Um, that's a good question. I want an Hermes bag.''

Previously posting a video of the couple in bed the evening Wilson signed the deal, the NFL star said on social media: ''Aye, Seattle -- we got a deal! But imma see ya'll in the morning.''