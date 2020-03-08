Ciara is ''disappointed'' to have postponed a concert in her home town.

The 'Level Up' hitmaker - who is pregnant with her third child - had been due to perform at the grand opening of the new Fort Hood USO on 19 March but was ''advised'' to put the show on hold due to concerns about the coronavirus outbreak.

She said in a statement: ''With the continued spread of the coronavirus throughout the U.S., as a pregnant woman, my doctors have advised me to limit travel and large group gatherings.

''I am disappointed I won't be able to return this month to the place where I was born, Ft. Hood Texas, and put on the amazing show we had planned.

''I urge everyone to be diligent in taking steps to stay healthy and safe.''

However, the 34-year-old star - who has five-year-old son Future Zahir with former partner Future - and two-year-old daughter Sienna with husband Russell Wilson - is hoping to be involved with the Fort Hood USO concert is rescheduled later this year.

She added: ''I look forward to being able to bring it to you at a later date in 2020.''

Meanwhile, it was recently announced Justin Bieber will scale down eight of the dates of his planned 45-stop stadium tour to arenas after the global epidemic affected ticket sales.

Some of the venues announced the changes on social media, with Bridgestone Arena in Nashville sharing: ''Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Justin Bieber concert at Nissan Stadium is being relocated to Bridgestone Arena.

''If you have purchased tickets already, you will receive an email from Ticketmaster with your new tickets. @justinbieber #TheChangesTour.''

So far, dates in Glendale Arizona, Houston, Dallas, Nashville, Columbus Ohio, Indianapolis, Washington DC and Detroit have all been affected.

TMZ reports that ticket sales had been strong before news of the Coronavirus outbreak broke.