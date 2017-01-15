The pregnant Goodies singer, who is married to the Seahawks' quarterback Russell Wilson, travelled to Atlanta, Georgia to cheer on her husband as his team faced off with the Falcons.

She wasn't the only famous face at the Georgia Dome - her former fiance, Future, and fellow rapper Bow Wow were also in attendance, championing their home team, the Falcons.

Future, who Ciara previously accused of threatening her new man, was photographed on the sidelines at the big game, and it appears the Jumpman hitmaker's presence didn't bode well for Wilson as the Seahawks were eliminated from Super Bowl contention after losing 20-36.

After the game, Ciara was photographed making a quick exit with Wilson and baby Future, the two-year-old son she shares with her ex, but she has since taken to Instagram to help lift her husband's spirits.

Sharing a snap of mother and son both wearing personalised Seahawks jerseys, she captioned the Instagram picture: "No greater blessing than having family. We're proud of you @dangerusswilson."

The R&B singer wed Wilson in July (16) and confirmed rumours of her pregnancy in October (16), as she celebrated her 31st birthday.

Ciara broke off her engagement to hip-hop star Future, real name Nayvadius Wilburn, in August, 2014, just three months after the birth of their son.

She subsequently filed a $15 million (£12.3 million) defamation suit against her ex, accusing him of damaging her reputation by knowingly making false and defamatory statements online about her parenting skills, while also claiming he had directed threatening messages on social media to Wilson.

The singer decided to drop the legal action in October (16), and the case was officially dismissed earlier this month (Jan17).