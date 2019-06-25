Ciara and Serena Williams had a playdate with their daughters in Cannes.

The 'Goodies' singer and her daughter Sienna, two, joined the tennis star and her child Alexis Olympia, 21 months, for a ''special'' playdate in the French city recently where they spent time in the pool, and Ciara has said the time was precious to her because she hasn't had a chance to see her friend since they were both pregnant around the same time.

Ciara - who has her daughter with husband Russell Wilson, and also has five-year-old son Future Zahir with her ex Future - said: ''What are the chances that we get to link up with our baby girls in Cannes, France? And it's funny because we both spent a lot of time around each other when we were pregnant, carrying our girls, but we never got to get them together. And so when we were in Cannes, it was like our first time getting our girls together.''

The 33-year-old singer says that whilst she and Serena hung out with their children, the sports star - who has Olympia with her husband Alexis Ohanian - also spent time with Ciara's husband Russell.

She added to 'Entertainment Tonight': ''It was really special. ''[We were] just having a good time in the water. Russ and Serena worked out, as well, and our babies were playing while they were working out. It was a really good time!''

Meanwhile, Ciara recently described her life as ''organised chaos''.

She said: ''My husband's pretty awesome and you know it's been an incredible journey. Time goes by so fast and we've been having the time of our lives. We call it organised chaos because obviously with him doing football and me doing music, the worlds are both moving fast and kinda like in two different directions, but sometimes parallel at the same time.''