Ciara and Russell Wilson have welcomed a baby girl.

The 31-year-old singer - who already has son Future Jr, two, with her rapper ex Future - and the Seattle Seahawks quarterback have named the tot Sienna Princess Wilson, Ciara announced on Instagram.

She wrote: ''Dear Sienna Princess Wilson, No matter how big the wave, we will always be your calm in the storm. We Love You. Love, Mommy & Daddy. 7:03 pm 7 lbs 13 oz. 4.28.2017 (sic).''

Russell,28, posted the same message on his own Instagram page just hours after Sienna's birth on Friday (28.04.17) but the couple have not yet shared a picture of their newborn.

Ciara and Russell tied the knot in England in July 2016 and the star revealed they had waited to have sex until they were married.

She previously explained: ''I really believe that when you focus on a friendship, you have the opportunity to build a strong foundation for a relationship - and once you know you're really great friends and you're what we call 'equally yoked,' where you share the same values or the same outlook on life, it kind of sets the tone. Knowing that you'll always have the friendship and that you can always go back to it is very important, and very powerful.

''I have to give credit to my husband for sharing those views. It's awesome how it all worked out. We women think with our hearts and with our minds. When we see a guy, we envision what he's like and whether this could be something special. Guys see us from an exterior point of view -- that's something I learned along the way as a woman.... You shouldn't feel like you have to give your body away to get someone to like you.''

And Russell fell for Ciara before they even met.

He said: ''She's everything you could ever want, honestly. Funny thing is, I told somebody that that's the girl I wanted to be with before I ever met her. I told somebody, 'I'm probably going to end up with Ciara.'''