Ciara and Russell Wilson say ''communication'' is key to a lasting romance.

The 'Level Up' singer has been married to the sports star - with whom she has two-year-old daughter Sienna - since 2016, and the pair have now said they keep their relationship going strong by ''loving each other'' and making sure they communicate properly.

American football quarterback Russell, 30, said: ''I think the most important thing is, first of all, just loving one another, you know? For love, you'll do anything and you take care of one another. And also communication.

''There's always a lot of highs, and there are lows, and everything else, but communication is everything. And I think when you're able to do that and take care of your kids, it's a lot of fun.''

The couple recently celebrated their third wedding anniversary with a romantic getaway in Fiji, and 33-year-old Ciara says the trip was ''very relaxing''.

She explained: ''It was a really good time, it was very relaxing. We didn't have a long time, but it was very sweet. And I think, more than anything, [the best part was] just recognising, 'Wow, we're three years into this thing.'''

And Ciara - who also has five-year-old son Future Zahir with her ex-partner Future - also revealed there will be more children on the way in the future, as she ''looks forward'' to bringing more ''sweet little angels'' into the world.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight' at the 2019 ESPY Awards on Wednesday (10.07.19), she said: ''I love being a mom. It is by far the coolest job in life, and I do look forward to having more of those sweet little angels. And it'll happen at the perfect time. I'm enjoying dancing with my flat belly right now.''