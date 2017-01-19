Ciara and her ex-fiancé Future have agreed joint custody of their son.

The 'I Bet' hitmaker - who was left heartbroken in 2015 when she called off her one-year engagement with the rapper just weeks after the birth of their child - has been locked in a bitter legal battle with the hunk for almost two years but has now decided to bury the hatchet by accepting equal ownership of two-year-old Future Jr., according to TMZ.

Despite the former couple's decision, the 31-year-old singer will spend the majority of the time with the youngster due to the 'I Won' hitmaker's busy tour schedule.

The singer decided to put an end to the on-going court battle because she wants to get on with her life now that she's expecting a baby with her husband Russell Wilson.

The case conclusion comes weeks after the brunette beauty decided to drop her $15 million defamation lawsuit against Future after he went on a number of foul-mouthed rants about her online and took a swipe at her and her new spouse in interviews.

Future - whose real name is Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn - previously lashed out at his former flame on social media by claiming she had denied him access to their son.

He wrote: ''This bitch got control problems... I gotta go through lawyers to see babyfuture...the f**kery for 15k a month. (sic).''

However, Ciara was said to believe Future - who has four children with four different women - took aim at her in order to get publicity and was just annoyed that she has moved on with Russell, who she married last year in a romantic ceremony in the UK.

Now that her legal woes are behind her, Ciara can now focus on her relationship with the 28-year-old soccer player and look forward to their new addition later this year.