The tragic athlete-turned-porn star, real name Joanie Laurer, was found dead at her Redondo Beach, California apartment on 20 April (16), aged 46, and now sources tell TMZ officials for the California Franchise Tax Board have filed a claim against Laurer's estate, alleging she owes money from 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2014.

Police officials initially reported her death as a possible overdose, due to the WWE star's history of substance abuse, and her manager Anthony Anzaldo, who discovered her body, told the Los Angeles Times newspaper she may have died from an accidental overdose of the sleeping pill Ambien and a form of the tranquilliser Valium.

Officials from the Los Angeles County coroner's office decided to postpone a ruling on the cause of death until the return of toxicology results.

The autopsy report, which was obtained by TMZ last month (Dec16), revealed Chyna had Valium, painkillers Oxycodone and Oxymorphone, sleeping aid Temazepam, and muscle relaxer Nordiazepam in her system. Coroners also discovered traces of ethanol in her body.