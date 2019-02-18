Chyna is set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of D-Generation X.

The iconic faction will be heading into the history books in April this year as the six members - including the late wrestling superstar Chyna, who passed away in 2016 from a drug overdose at the age of 46 - are set to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Alongside Chyna, Triple H, Shawn Michaels - who now joins Ric Flair as a two-time inductee - Road Dogg, Billy Gunn, and X-Pac are all lined up for inductions as part of the DX faction.

Tim Fiorvanti of ESPN.com confirmed the news, saying: ''Both key versions of DX will be recognised as a collective group of six, including Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Chyna, Road Dogg, Billy Gunn and X-Pac.''

And Tim also provided a comment from Triple H - whose real name is Paul Levesque - in which he said it was more ''meaningful'' for the group to be inducted together.

He said: ''I think it's the most meaningful for us all to go in together and to be recognised together. Because I think both groups were [just] as impactful.''

For Chyna, the induction comes after fans have been hoping for her induction for several years, and Triple H says he's ''happy for her family''.

He said: ''[She] absolutely 100 percent deserves to be in the Hall of Fame, and should probably be more than once - as a group, but individually as well. There's more complexity to that than meets the eye, but here we are. I'm just happy that it's here. I'm happy for her family, the people that she was close to, that hopefully this is super meaningful to them. I know it would be to her. It's a great thing -- very deserving.''

DX was born out of the friendship between Shawn Michaels and Triple H, along with Chyna and their ''insurance policy,'' ''Ravishing'' Rick Rude.

After Shawn took a hiatus from the group following WrestleMania XIV, Triple H then expanded membership to include The New Age Outlaws, Road Dogg & Billy Gunn, and the cocky X-Pac.

The group will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame on Saturday, April 6, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, during WrestleMania 35 Week.