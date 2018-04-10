CHVRCHES have stopped a rock music school for females from going bust.

The Scottish synth-pop band - comprised of Lauren Mayberry, Iain Cook, and Martin Doherty - stepped in to help sponsor Girls Rock Glasgow, after it failed to get funding from government-run Creative Scotland.

Frontwoman Lauren wanted to help the summer camp in a bid to get more young females on the right path to a career in the music industry, which she says is dominated by men.

The 'Get Out' hitmakers wrote on Facebook: ''We are excited to be supporting Rock'n'Roll Summer School for Girls Glasgow, a really valuable community project that will be teaching local girls how to rock out at their camp this summer. Growing up, I didn't know many other girls playing in bands. If I hadn't seen awesome and inspiring women in bands that I loved - Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Garbage, Sleater-Kinney - then it would never have occurred to me that maybe one day I could do that. I have hardly ever seen a female sound engineer in a venue, locally or internationally, and you hardly ever see women headlining festivals. Let's change that by helping Girls Rock Glasgow teach young women that they can be anything they want to be. Find out more here: (sic)''

Lauren added: ''I've been to one of the day sessions they had before.

''The things they offer and the smiles on the kids' faces would melt your heart so I thought I would message them and see how much they'd applied for.

''We were like 'well, this costs less one of Iain's [Cook, the keyboard player and guitarist in the band] synthesisers' so it just seemed that it would be a really valuable thing to do.''

Susan Bear, who helps run Girls Rock Glasgow, told Newsbeat: ''It was amazing that Chvrches stepped in with their very generous offer.

''Their donation means we can offer more places than any years before and we'll be able to buy more equipment.

''We'll also be able to do more outreach work, getting more girls involved.

''Music is still incredibly male-dominated and for young girls to be in safe space to be creative and confident means they can see this is a possibility for them.''

The school responded on Twitter: ''Thrilled to announce @CHVRCHES sponsorship of this year's rock school, couldn't have asked for better patrons - didn't have to - their kind offer of help came at just the right time, enabling us to continue with plans and means more sponsored places than ever. Thankyou so much! x (sic)''