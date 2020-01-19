Chuck D has blasted the Recording Academy for opting to part ways with its CEO Deborah Dugan.

The 59-year-old rap star has slammed the Academy over its decision, which has come as a shock to many people within the music business.

He wrote on Instagram: ''I salute Deborah Dugan for her truth and courage to try and effect change.

''As always, a bunch of ignorant, testosterone-fueled, usually old white men stop progress and screw it up. Same old bull***t. They want to keep it status quo and make sure things like Hip Hop stay the poster child of their f***ery. (sic)''

The Recording Academy recently announced its decision to put Dugan on ''administrative leave'' over ''concerns raised'' by its Board of Trustees.

The organisation added that the decision related to ''a formal allegation of misconduct by a senior female member''.

However, Chuck has spoken out in support of Dugan, after it was announced that Public Enemy would receive the Grammys' Lifetime Achievement Award.

He wrote: ''Hip Hop can't be judged by a bunch of old corporate guards who rewrite history to serve their corporate bottom line.

''But it was obvious [Dugan] was having her own struggles with an academy that thinks Public Enemy ended in 1992 yet want to give us a lifetime achievement award without acknowledging a lifetime of work. We had to haggle, to educate, to justify why a core member of our group for the past 22 years, DJ Lord, should be part of this award. (sic)''