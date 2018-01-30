Chuck Berry's life is to be made into a documentary.

The music legend passed away at his home in Missouri in March last year at the age of 90, and now filmmaker Jon Brewer is set to direct and produce a documentary based around one of the most influential guitarists in history and rock 'n' roll pioneer.

In a statement, Brewer said: ''I am very privileged to be able to produce and direct this fully authorised and official story of the legendary Chuck Berry.''

Berry became an icon for his hits including 'Johnny B. Goode', 'Roll Over Beethoven' and 'Maybellene' as well as his duck-walking stage struts and his guitar solos.

Cardinal Releasing Ltd signed a deal with Berry's estate and his widow Thelmetta Berry and plan to produce a feature documentary with the current title 'Chuck! The Documentary'. Following the documentary, a biopic will be produced.

Principal photography has already started, Deadline reports, and the biopic is set to start pre-production this summer after the documentary has been completed.

The production company has had a history of music biopics including B.B King, Nat King Cole, Jimi Hendrix and Mick Ronson.

Berry has been immortalised in previous films already including 'Hail! Hail! Rock 'n' Roll' back in 1987 which brought together a number of musicians such as Eric Clapton, Linda Rondstadt, Julian Lennon, Etta James and Robert Cray.

Last year, Berry's final album was released in June and was his first record since 1979's 'Rock It', and featured a total of 10 tracks, with eight being written by the 'Sweet Little Sixteen' hitmaker.

During his lengthy career, Chuck changed the face of the music scene when he released 'Maybellene', which swiftly became a huge hit.

Many hits followed including 'Promised Land', 'Johnny B Goode' and 'Roll Over Beethoven' and in January 1986, Berry became one of the first artists to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.