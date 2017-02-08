The supermodel, who rose to fame alongside Naomi Campbell and Linda Evangelista in the late '80s, first represented Calvin Klein's Eternity campaign in 1989 and again in 2014. This time her husband Ed joins her.

In the ad the pair, who married in 2003, pose mid-kiss while lying in the sand at the edge of the ocean, and the star admits that the shoot in Turks and Caicos wasn't exactly straightforward.

"The water was very turbulent," smiled Christy to Elle.com. "The waves were really crashing on us. We'd lie down, we'd get settled, and then we'd get hit really hard! There would be sand everywhere! And we'd have to power through it and get the shot, you know? You just have to do it."

While the fragrance's latest incarnation is a men's version named Eternity Intense, Christy doesn't see any reason why women can't enjoy it too.

"This is woodsy and spicy, which is cool," explains the model who shared that she likes earth scents too. "There's no reason women can't wear this. See? We've made progress as humans.”

While the 48-year-old enjoyed getting back in front of the camera for the classic American brand, she isn't planning to return to the catwalk, and is even less interested in attending fashion shows.

"I haven't done any of them in so long. But going to a fashion show is almost as painful as being in one. Ugh... I might go to the Calvin one this time because it's all new stuff (with designer Raf Simons). It might be fun to see what's going to happen," she added.