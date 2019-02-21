Christy Carlson Romano has given birth to her second child with husband Brendan Rooney.

The 'Kim Possible' star - who already has two-year-old Isabella Victoria with the film producer - welcomed baby daughter Sophia Elizabeth into the world on Monday (18.02.19).

The Disney star told People: ''Welcome to the world, Sophia Elizabeth!''

The little one weighed a healthy 7 lb 2 oz and Christy admitted labour was ''like a vacation'' after suffering from a bad bout of flu, whilst she said it was a breeze compared to walking in high heels on the 'Kim Possible' live action red carpet last week.

She said: ''Between moving to a new home, walking the Kim Possible red carpet in 6 inch heels, 4 cm dilated, and a stomach flu that hit the whole house 24 hours before I delivered, labor with this little angel was like a vacation!''

The 34-year-old actress - who is best known for playing Ren Stevens in the sitcom 'Even Stevens' - revealed the couple were expecting their second child last August.

She said: ''I always wanted two kids and I feel so blessed to have this experience again.

''My husband and I are overjoyed that our little girl is going to have a sibling.''

Christy - who tied the knot with Brendan in 2013 after two years of dating - previously said she wants to bring up her children to ''believe'' anything is possible.

She said: ''It was so much fun to find out that Izzy is going to have a little sister.

''We are going to raise both our daughters to believe that they can do anything!''

Christy - who voiced the titular character in 'Kim Possible' between 2002 and 2007 - always wanted to have two girls and had a feeling she was having another daughter from the beginning of her pregnancy.

Speaking about their gender reveal party, which saw them reveal the sex of the child by unleashing a pink dust cloud, she said: ''Brendan and I planned our gender-reveal photo shoot and had the photographer buy the coloured smoke (which was safely released)!

''We both had a feeling from the beginning that it was another girl. My pregnancy has been almost exactly like the first.''