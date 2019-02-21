'Kim Possible' star Christy Carlson Romano has welcomed her second daughter into the world.
Christy Carlson Romano has given birth to her second child with husband Brendan Rooney.
The 'Kim Possible' star - who already has two-year-old Isabella Victoria with the film producer - welcomed baby daughter Sophia Elizabeth into the world on Monday (18.02.19).
The Disney star told People: ''Welcome to the world, Sophia Elizabeth!''
The little one weighed a healthy 7 lb 2 oz and Christy admitted labour was ''like a vacation'' after suffering from a bad bout of flu, whilst she said it was a breeze compared to walking in high heels on the 'Kim Possible' live action red carpet last week.
She said: ''Between moving to a new home, walking the Kim Possible red carpet in 6 inch heels, 4 cm dilated, and a stomach flu that hit the whole house 24 hours before I delivered, labor with this little angel was like a vacation!''
The 34-year-old actress - who is best known for playing Ren Stevens in the sitcom 'Even Stevens' - revealed the couple were expecting their second child last August.
She said: ''I always wanted two kids and I feel so blessed to have this experience again.
''My husband and I are overjoyed that our little girl is going to have a sibling.''
Christy - who tied the knot with Brendan in 2013 after two years of dating - previously said she wants to bring up her children to ''believe'' anything is possible.
She said: ''It was so much fun to find out that Izzy is going to have a little sister.
''We are going to raise both our daughters to believe that they can do anything!''
Christy - who voiced the titular character in 'Kim Possible' between 2002 and 2007 - always wanted to have two girls and had a feeling she was having another daughter from the beginning of her pregnancy.
Speaking about their gender reveal party, which saw them reveal the sex of the child by unleashing a pink dust cloud, she said: ''Brendan and I planned our gender-reveal photo shoot and had the photographer buy the coloured smoke (which was safely released)!
''We both had a feeling from the beginning that it was another girl. My pregnancy has been almost exactly like the first.''
