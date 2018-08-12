Christy Carlson Romano and Patton Oswalt will appear in the 'Kim Possible' live action movie.

The 34-year-old actress voiced the titular character in all four seasons of the animated Disney series - which ran between 2002 and 2007 - and though she won't be returning to the lead role in the upcoming Disney Channel Original Film, she's thrilled to be involved.

She told People: ''I can't say too much about my involvement yet, but I'm very excited to help usher in the strong, empowered female character I helped bring to life, to a new generation. And I'm equally thrilled to see what the original fans think!''

According to Variety, the 'Even Stevens' actress' role will be a cameo.

Meanwhile, Patton is delighted to be returning to his old role of super-villain and mad scientist Professor Dementor.

He tweeted: ''Can't wait for you guys to see this.''

Christy retweeted his post and wrote: ''Yay! Can't wait.''

It was previously announced newcomer Sadie Stanley will have the lead role of Kim, while' Goldbergs' star Sean Giambrone will be her best friend, Ron Stoppable.

Former 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' actress Alyson Hannigan is on board to portray Kim's mother, brain surgeon Dr. Ann Possible.

'Kim Possible' is set to be released some time in 2019.