The former Even Stevens actress gave birth to daughter Isabella Victoria Rooney in Los Angeles, one day before her due date.

"Joy doesn't begin to express how we feel this Christmas!" the 32-year-old tells People.com. "Isabella is the greatest thing to ever happen to us and we are truly grateful to all those who have supported us during this special and momentous time."

Romano wed Brendan Rooney in 2013 and announced the baby news in June (16), revealing her little one was set to arrive on Christmas Day (25Dec16).

"I am flabbergasted at the serendipity of having a baby on Christmas - it's our favourite holiday!" she gushed to People at the time. "What a gift we'll have this year. Feeling so blessed and grateful... and a little nauseous."

The Rooneys weren't the only celebrities celebrating a new arrival on Christmas Eve - singer Nick Lachey and his wife Vanessa also welcomed their third child, a son named Phoenix, on Saturday.