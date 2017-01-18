The iconic Yvonne Blake-designed outfit, which the late Reeve wore in Richard Donner's 1978 film, will go under the hammer at Nate D. Sanders Auctions on 26 January (17).

Noel Howard made the costume for London-based Bermans and Nathans from "a flexible formulated German-made fabric, which absorbed sweat stains". The label on the back of the blue tunic reads: "Christopher Reeve/12312 WITH MUSCLES/SUPERMAN".

Reeve, who died in 2004, portrayed Superman on the big screen four times.

Bidding for the costume begins at $40,000 (£32,400).

Also going under the hammer at the auction is a batsuit worn by Michael Keaton in Tim Burton's 1992 film Batman Returns.

The batsuit features the trademark cape and cowl style mask with long black leather gloves, boots and gold plastic belt and bat symbol. Bidding begins at $35,000 (£28,400).